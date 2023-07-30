And the Iraqi Minister of Electricity, Ziyad Fadel, instructed the formation of an urgent investigative committee to investigate and explain the causes of the fire that occurred at the Al-Bakr secondary substation, which led to the disconnection of the transmission lines of the southern region from the central region, and caused the complete failure of the system, according to a statement by the Ministry of Electricity.

The statement referred to the formation of another investigative committee to investigate the acts of sabotage that affected the towers and power transmission lines in Salah al-Din.

Observers fear the return of the scenario of targeting electric power towers and networks, as happened during the past two years, whether by the terrorist organization ISIS or by unknown vandal groups, with the aim of inflaming the Iraqi street and causing confusion and tension due to the urgent demand for electricity in the summer.

Electricity in Iraq.. a new old crisis

Ali Al-Baydar, an expert on Iraqi affairs, said in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”:

• There is no doubt that the crises experienced by the electricity sector in Iraq are complex and complex, and they are not a spur of the moment, but their long accumulations put pressure on the efforts of the government of Prime Minister Muhammad Shia’a al-Sudani to improve the electricity situation, which suffers from inability and failure to meet the needs of citizens and the various development and service facilities.

• Unfortunately, moving the electricity file often takes political dimensions as well, and becomes a material for conflicts, disputes and settling scores. Even some acts of sabotage against electricity transmission facilities and networks are intended, and their aim is to embarrass the government and expose it to popular resentment.

• Summer is usually the season of protests and societal discontent over the deterioration of services, especially electricity, although the current government is not solely responsible for that.

• The electricity file is thorny and the result of accumulations and a heavy legacy borne by the various previous governments.

• Iraq succeeded this year in raising its production capacity of electricity clearly, which will increase with the start of the practical implementation of electrical interconnection projects with the Arab countries in the Gulf, Egypt and Jordan, and strive towards developing clean energy options for electricity production.

Iraq produces about 26,000 megawatts of electricity, while the country needs about 35,000 megawatts to secure electric power around the clock, which is reflected in the inability to provide sufficient electricity hours in the summer and winter seasons, when consumption for cooling and heating purposes rises, which It goes down for a few hours on and off.