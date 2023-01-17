Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Disagreements intensified between the political blocs within the Iraqi parliament after Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi announced the dismissal of a member of the council from the “Sovereignty” coalition, while the differences are still at their strongest between the two largest parties in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, “the Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union.”

Disagreements emerged after the Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Muhammad al-Halbousi, announced the dismissal of the representative of the “Resolve Alliance” Laith al-Dulaimi, as al-Halbousi relied on the dismissal of al-Dulaimi on a resignation that the latter had submitted and retracted in 2021.

Al-Dulaimi considered al-Halbousi’s decision a “dictatorship.”

He said in a tweet on “Twitter”: “We were surprised by another arbitrary measure taken by Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi by issuing an illegal parliamentary order to terminate our membership in Parliament.”

According to sources from the “Sovereignty” and “Resolve” coalitions, the differences were and are still raging between these two alliances during the formation of the current government, and have returned to intensify these days.

The sources indicated, in statements to Al-Ittihad, that Al-Dulaimi’s dismissal was the spark that sparked the disputes between the leaders of the two coalitions, especially since Al-Halbousi had moved Al-Dulaimi’s resignation from Parliament in earlier times without announcing it, and parties in the two coalitions intervened to stop this move.

In turn, the “Resolve Alliance” considered the decision to exclude Al-Dulaimi as “tyrannical behaviour,” calling on Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid to intervene.

Other sources from the “coordinating framework” indicate that the “framework” forces are still in disagreement over whether or not to hold early parliamentary elections, but the sources confirmed that these differences will lead to the prime minister’s insistence on holding elections a full year after the launch of his government program.