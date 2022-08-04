And on Wednesday, Al-Sadr called in a televised speech to dissolve the Iraqi parliament and hold early elections, saying at the same time that “there is no benefit from dialogue” with his opponents in the coordinating framework.

On Thursday, the coordination framework issued a statement in which it affirmed its “support for any constitutional path to address political crises and achieve the people’s interests, including early elections after achieving national consensus around them and providing a safe environment for their holding.”

The coordinating framework stressed that “it should be preceded by work to respect the constitutional institutions and not to obstruct their work.”

“Our roof remains the law, the constitution, and the people’s interest,” his statement said.

The political crisis in the country is still present, as Iraq has been experiencing political paralysis since the legislative elections in October 2021. Endless negotiations between the major political forces did not lead to the election of a President of the Republic and the assignment of a Prime Minister.

Article 64 of the Iraqi constitution stipulates that the Council of Representatives shall be dissolved “by an absolute majority of its members, at the request of one-third of its members, or a request from the Prime Minister and with the approval of the President of the Republic. The Council may not be dissolved during the period of questioning the Prime Minister.”

In a new show of force expected on Friday, the source called on his supporters to hold Friday prayers in the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, which includes government institutions and embassies.

Previously, hundreds of thousands of Sadrist supporters held Friday prayers in this area in mid-July.