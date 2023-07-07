And the agency stated, in a statement published by the Iraqi News Agency, that “the intelligence agency’s detachments mobilized their intelligence and technical efforts, after the incident of finding the body of a citizen inside a suitcase thrown in the garbage dump.”

The statement added: “A working group of intelligence agency men was formed, and in less than 24 hours the intelligence detachments were able to arrest all the perpetrators who participated in this horrific crime, consisting of the victim’s wife and a paid person.”

He concluded by saying that “after confronting them with evidence, they openly admitted that they had killed the citizen in return for a sum of money, and the perpetrators were referred to the competent investigative authorities to receive their just punishment.”

On Wednesday, Iraqi news websites reported that the body of a man with traces of gunfire was found inside a suitcase thrown in a square in Al-Amin district, east of Baghdad.