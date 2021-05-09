The wave of escalation that “ISIS” recently undertook in Iraq, targeting the federal security forces and the Kurdish “Peshmerga” forces alike, did not stop only at the end of its tradition of not considering the month of Ramadan as a truce. Rather, its operations revealed fragile points in which there are security holes in it. The disputed Iraqi territories between the governments of Baghdad and Erbil. The organization has no direct interest in the details of this conflict except to the extent that it benefits from it to continue announcing its existence and the continuation of its strength, despite the blows it has suffered and still is. As for his goals and those of his employees during this period, they are ambiguous, as he no longer has the ability to re-establish his so-called “state”. However, his strikes coincide with the attacks of pro-Iranian militias on bases housing American soldiers or contractors, and local observers have drawn attention to the overlap between the two activities and their objectives, as they practically pose the same risks, and this is what is understood from a new report of the US Department of Defense.

But the paradox lies in two things. On the one hand, the militias aim to remind the Americans to continue working to push them to withdraw their forces from Iraq, as well as urge the Baghdad government to implement a decision taken by the House of Representatives in this regard and adopted by the previous government. On the other hand, the fight against terrorism is still one of the most important pillars of US policy in the region, and one of the most important items of the Iraqi-American strategic dialogue, as both sides acknowledge that the threat posed by “ISIS” requires the continued presence of the US, at the request of Baghdad.

There is no disagreement between the two countries over the principle of US withdrawal, as Washington seeks it, and Baghdad does not object to it and is trying, through dialogue, to establish the foundations for a steady bilateral relationship in various fields, especially in military cooperation in armament and training, as well as in supporting the resurgence of the economy to contribute to the consolidation of security. However, there is a disagreement within and between the Iraqi components over the departure of foreign forces, as it is feared that any complete and forced American withdrawal would lead to an imbalance in the internal balance, or that it would negatively affect the economy. The Sunnis believe that it will multiply the intrusion of the militias, and the Kurds share this appreciation, and they look forward to settling the issue of the disputed areas with the presence of the Americans and their guarantee.

However, the Baghdad government deals with the issue of withdrawal as an American will more than as a response to militia pressure, and as an opportunity to enhance the status of the armed forces in all sectors, not only to maintain security, but also to complete the building of the state and extend its authority. At the same time, Baghdad seems certain that any US withdrawal must reduce the intensity of the international conflict on the land of Iraq, but it will leave a sufficient defensive deterrent system for two specific goals: to continue to multiply terrorist groups and limit their attacks, and to ensure the support of the army and equipment in the face of militia bullying it, especially Its attacks focus on bases that also house the Iraqi Air Force, including the Balad base in Salah al-Din Governorate.

It remains that the most important thing in the Pentagon report is that it sheds light on the fact that the deteriorating economic and living conditions and the persistence of corruption do not help invest in any improvement, even relative, in the security field. After hitting ISIS and turning it into remnants, it was required to contain the militias so that any armed force would be within the state’s support, and now this goal has only partially been achieved.