Reuters quoted security sources as saying that two rockets fell near US forces stationed in Camp Al-Nasr near Baghdad airport, amid reports of material damage but no deaths.

The head of the Security Media Cell, Major General Tahseen Al-Khafaji, confirmed that air traffic is normal at Baghdad International Airport and has not stopped for all flights.

Al-Khafaji said, quoting a security source in a statement published by the Iraqi News Agency, that “at 23:00 on Tuesday, the sound of an explosion was heard inside Baghdad International Airport in the part occupied by the advisors of the international coalition. The Iraqi security forces were unable to determine the truth, type and causes of the explosion, and no party claimed responsibility for it.”

He added: “The security and intelligence services are working to determine the circumstances of the matter and will present the facts once the picture is complete,” stressing that “civil aviation traffic is normal and has not stopped for all flights.”