Saturday, April 24, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Iraq | Sources: In Baghdad, Iraq, three rockets hit a U.S. base

by admin
April 23, 2021
in World
0

In Iraq on three nights between Thursday and Friday, three rockets hit a military base at the capital’s Baghdad airport, which is partly used by U.S. forces. Security sources told AFP.

One source said the rockets hit an area occupied by Iraqi forces. The troops are part of a U.S.-led anti-jihadist alliance.

No one immediately took a blow to their names. The United States has repeatedly blamed Iranian-minded Iraqi groups for the attacks.

The attack is the 23rd rocket or bomb attack on the United States in Iraq since the president Joe Biden January inauguration. The embassy in Baghdad, among others, has also been attacked.

Over the past year, two foreigners have been killed in the attacks, as well as one Iraqi worker and eight Iraqi civilians.

.
#Iraq #Sources #Baghdad #Iraq #rockets #hit #base

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Farming Simulator 22 is released confirming its arrival on PC and consoles this year

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.