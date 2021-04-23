Iraq | Sources: In Baghdad, Iraq, three rockets hit a U.S. base

In Iraq on three nights between Thursday and Friday, three rockets hit a military base at the capital’s Baghdad airport, which is partly used by U.S. forces. Security sources told AFP.

One source said the rockets hit an area occupied by Iraqi forces. The troops are part of a U.S.-led anti-jihadist alliance.

No one immediately took a blow to their names. The United States has repeatedly blamed Iranian-minded Iraqi groups for the attacks.

The attack is the 23rd rocket or bomb attack on the United States in Iraq since the president Joe Biden January inauguration. The embassy in Baghdad, among others, has also been attacked.

Over the past year, two foreigners have been killed in the attacks, as well as one Iraqi worker and eight Iraqi civilians.