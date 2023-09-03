The agreement, which was signed under the auspices of the Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia’a Al-Sudani, includes “the provision of the international institution with an integrated investment portfolio that includes how the international airport is expanded, financed, operated and maintained.”

The agreement aims to “raise the efficiency of (the airport), its facilities and safety factors, and upgrade its services, to comply with international standards for airports in the world, through a specialized international company,” according to the statement.

Despite the great importance of the airport, which is the largest reception station in the country, it has not witnessed any significant projects to rehabilitate its facilities that were built forty years ago.

Baghdad Airport stopped working during the nineties of the last century, as a result of the blockade imposed on Iraq following Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait.

During that period, the Iraqis relied on the land route to Jordan, which was the main station for air travel to the rest of the world.

The airport consists of three terminals, which get crowded quickly in the event of an influx of passengers, especially during Shiite religious ceremonies.

International coalition forces are still present in some of the airport’s facilities, which are attacked from time to time.

In January 2022, two civilian aircraft that were empty in one of the airport’s parking lots sustained material damage.

Two limited fires, at the end of 2022, prompted the authorities to dismiss three senior airport officials.

Last April, the Iraqi government allocated $500,000 to the Civil Aviation Authority to conclude a contract with the International Finance Corporation, the main development institution focused on the private sector in developing countries.

According to the agreement, the international institution will also provide “consultations on the path of developing the role of the private sector, and strengthening its entry into the arena of public services in partnership with the public sector,” according to the statement.

The statement drew attention to the long experience of the international organization in “the field of airport rehabilitation, as it previously supervised the development and expansion of the most important airports in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Turkey, as well as Queen Alia International Airport.”

Iraq, despite its vast oil wealth, suffers from a deterioration in infrastructure and poor public services after it witnessed conflicts that lasted for decades.