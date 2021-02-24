Today, Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi stressed the importance of security coordination between his country, Jordan and Egypt.

“We are working on implementing agreements in the housing, energy, health, education, industry, trade and banking sectors, as well as modern software,” Al-Kazemi said, while receiving an official Jordanian delegation headed by the Jordanian Minister of Public Works and Housing Yahya Al-Kasbi and a number of Jordanian officials.

The Iraqi Prime Minister stressed «the importance of cooperation that began in the security and political framework within the trilateral cooperation that also included the Arab Republic of Egypt, to expand and include security and stability in its broader sense.

He explained that Iraq and Jordan have insistence on implementing the agreements in all areas of cooperation.

Al-Kazemi expressed to the Jordanian delegation that Iraq looks forward to closer cooperation for the sake of consolidating the security and stability of the region.

For its part, the Jordanian delegation affirmed the depth of cooperation ties and the desire to develop common interests with Iraq.