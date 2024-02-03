Bombings against Iranian-backed groups in Iraqi territory are in response to the death of 3 US soldiers

The Iraqi Armed Forces assessed, on Friday (2.Feb.2024), that the US attacks on Iraq violate the country's sovereignty and could have consequences in the region.

“The attacks occurred at a time when Iraq is trying to establish stability in the region. They constitute a violation of Iraq's sovereignty and undermine the efforts of the Iraqi government,” the country’s Armed Forces spokesman, Yahya Rasool, told the local website Baghdad Today.

The US has attacked bases of Iranian-backed groups in Iraq and Syria. The attack is part of the North American response to the attack that killed 3 of the country's soldiers and injured 40 on Sunday (28 January), in Jordan.

Biden blamed Iran for the action. “While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by Iranian-backed radical militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq.”said in an official statement.

The US president also stated that the government “will hold everyone involved in the episode responsible”. Here's the complete of the text, in English (PDF – 52 kB).