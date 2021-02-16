A rocket salute hit an air base near Erbil, in Iraqi Kurdistan on Monday February 15. The results: one dead, a civilian employee whose nationality is still unknown, and six other wounded including an American soldier, announced the coalition led by the United States. One of the injured is in critical condition, reported Delovan Jalal, head of Erbil’s health department.

At least three rockets were fired at the capital of this autonomous region in northern Iraq. This is the first time in nearly two months that such fire has targeted Western military or diplomatic installations in Iraq. The attack was claimed online by a little-known group calling themselves Awliyaa al-Dam or “Guardians of Blood”.

“We are outraged by the rocket attack today”, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “I contacted the Prime Minister of the Kurdish regional government Masrour Barzani to discuss the incident and assured him of our full support to investigate and hold those responsible to account.”, he said. Two more rockets fell on residential areas on the outskirts of the city.

The Kurdistan Interior Ministry said the security agencies had launched “a careful investigation” and called on civilians to stay at home until further notice. Security forces were deployed around the airport after the attack.