Four Italian soldiers, employed in Operation ‘Prima Parthica’, on board a Lince Vtlm, were involved in a road accident for reasons still being ascertained. The accident occurred on the road connecting Erbil, home of the Italian contingent, to Dohuk while they were returning from a service activity in the city of Alqosh. This was announced by the Defense General Staff.

The Italian soldiers – we read in the note – They were promptly rescued by their comrades present on site. Three of the soldiers were treated at the US Role Medical Care Level 2 in Erbil and discharged with a ten-day prognosis, while the fourth soldier was transferred to Role 3 in Baghdad to undergo an x-ray examination for a suspected fracture. They are The judicial police are currently investigating to determine the reasons for the accident.

All the activities in operation are carried out under the coordination and according to the directives given by the Joint Operations Command (Covi) of the Defense. The Prima Parthica Mission has the task of providing advice and training to the Peshmerga and Zeravani Forces, with the aim of making them autonomous to maintain pressure on Daesh and prevent it from reorganizing.