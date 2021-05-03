BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar said on Monday that he expects the cost to develop The Iraqi Mansuriyah gas field On the coast, near the Iranian border, $ 2.1 billion. China’s Sinopec won a deal to develop the field last month, in partnership with the Iraqi state-run Central Oil Company.

Abdul-Jabbar also said: He does not expect oil prices to fall below $ 65 a barrel, and that the decline in oil prices should not be a cause of concern after OPEC + eases production restrictions from May.

He added in a press conference that Iraq is also in talks about a possible purchase of Exxon Mobil’s stake in the West Qurna 1 oil field in the south of the country.

Abdul-Jabbar said: There are talks in the Oil Ministry regarding the Basra Oil Company’s acquisition of West Qurna 1 ownership and leadership of the project, as was the case in the giant Majnoon oil field in the south of the country.

Last month, Iraq approved an investment budget of about $ 1.15 billion in 2021 to develop Majnoon and raise its production to 450,000 barrels per day from 130,000 barrels per day currently, within three years.