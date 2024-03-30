Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Yesterday, the Iraqi authorities announced the date of the fourth round of talks with the international coalition, renewing their “position that there is no need for international forces.”

Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, Lieutenant General Qais al-Muhammadawi, said in a televised statement that “the third round of security discussions with the international coalition has ended,” noting that “the fourth round will take place during the next two weeks.”

He added, “There are 3 security committees that have been working for weeks for the benefit of Iraq,” explaining that “these committees are working to evaluate the remaining ISIS hideouts, build capabilities, prepare weapons, and evaluate the status of operations.” Regarding the withdrawal of coalition forces from Iraq, Al-Muhammadawi indicated that “the government’s vision is to reconsider the mission of the international coalition,” explaining: “We do not need large international forces.” The Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani, said that “the capabilities of the Iraqi security forces have grown significantly, which is evident in the levels of stability and security that Iraq is witnessing at the present time.”

Al-Sudani pointed out that “the security situation in Iraq confirms that Baghdad has achieved progress in ending the presence of the international coalition in the country,” according to what the Iraqi News Agency “INA” reported.

The Iraqi Prime Minister explained that his country is currently moving towards establishing bilateral relations with the member states of the international coalition after completing its duties.

The agency indicated that Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani received the German Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Tobias Lindner, in Baghdad, and they discussed the role of German investments and their participation in development projects in the country.

For his part, Lindner said that his country supports the Iraqi government's efforts to end the presence of the international coalition and its readiness to sign a bilateral cooperation agreement with Baghdad in the security and military fields.

Baghdad's position has become clearer regarding ending the international coalition's mission in the country, adding that the continued presence of the international coalition in Iraq destabilizes the region. The Iraqi Prime Minister also confirmed that “foreign forces no longer have a role in the country after Iraq now possesses advanced security capabilities.”

On the other hand, the Federal Police found damaged weapons and ammunition during inspections in Samarra.

The Federal Police Command stated in a statement, “A force from the Second Mechanized Brigade carried out an inspection and disinfection operation within the areas of responsibility near the “Al-Hilu River” southwest of Samarra, which resulted in the seizure of damaged weapons and war remnants belonging to terrorist gangs, which were damaged weapons and ammunition, adding that they had been seized. Dealing with materials seized by the implementing force.