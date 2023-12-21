Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Yesterday, Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim Al-Araji renewed his country's position to protect foreign diplomatic missions and international advisors who train Iraqi forces.

Al-Araji stressed, via a television conference, with Thomas Coffs, Assistant Secretary-General for Operations at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Iraq's keenness to continue the relationship and partnership with NATO, to benefit from the partnership and expertise in raising the capabilities of the Iraqi security forces, according to a statement by the Iraqi National Security Advisory. He called for the cohesion of the international community, in order to consolidate and bring peace to the region and the world.

For his part, Koves expressed “the alliance’s commitment to support and partnership with Iraq and its emphasis on developing the relationship in the field of achieving long-term goals.”

Earlier yesterday, the US Central Command said that a missile was launched at the Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq on December 20, but there were no casualties or damage.