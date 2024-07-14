The Alu Antar crater is located in the Tal Afar area, about 70 kilometers west of the city of Mosul, which was the organization’s “capital” during its period of control.

It is not known how many bodies were thrown into the pit, but efforts to search for more victims are still ongoing.

“So far, the remains of 139 victims have been exhumed, including young men, boys, women and men,” Diaa Karim, director of the mass graves department at the Martyrs Foundation, a government agency tasked with finding mass graves and identifying remains, told AFP.

Karim added that “the victims, according to eyewitness accounts, are Yazidis, Shiite Turkmen, and some Mosul residents in this area who were part of the security forces,” noting that their deaths “according to the accounts date back to the period of ISIS control, and perhaps to the period of Al-Qaeda’s presence in the area.”

Ahmed Al-Asadi from the Martyrs Foundation explained that “the victims were not buried, but were thrown” into the Alu Antar pit, which is between 12 and 42 metres deep.

He added, “Some of the victims were shot dead, others were slaughtered, and some were found in bags.”

He pointed out that some of the clothes indicated that they may have been Yazidis and Turkmen, and that bodies were found wearing orange clothes of the type worn by hostages held by the extremist organization.

The bodies extracted from the pit were transferred to the Forensic Medicine Department in an attempt to identify their owners through DNA tests.

Casualties were reported in the pit after Iraqi forces regained control of the area in 2017, but work to recover the bodies began in May.

A similar, larger sinkhole known as the Khasfah in northern Iraq is believed to contain the bodies of many of the extremist group’s victims.

A 50-meter-deep pit in northern Syria was also used as a dumping site for bodies during the group’s rule, according to a 2020 Human Rights Watch report.

The United Nations estimates that ISIS left behind more than 200 mass graves, likely containing around 12,000 bodies.