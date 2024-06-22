Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani decided today, Saturday, to reduce official working hours due to the high temperatures in the country, starting tomorrow, Sunday, until the end of next August.

The measure aims to reduce the burden on residents in general and employees in particular and rationalize electrical energy consumption.

A statement by the General Secretariat of the Iraqi Government stated that the Prime Minister of Iraq directed that “the official start time in all government institutions in the governorates except Baghdad be at seven in the morning, and the end of work at one o’clock in the afternoon, and the governors are empowered to suspend official working hours in all government institutions, including In which central departments not linked to the governorate operate in their governorates on days when temperatures reach 50 degrees Celsius or more.”

The statement stated that this procedure will take effect from Sunday until Thursday, the twenty-ninth of next August, and then it will be resumed according to the times in force before the issuance of this directive. The competent minister has the right to extend work outside the timings mentioned in this directive in cases of necessity.

Iraq is currently witnessing a significant rise in temperatures throughout the country, ranging between 42 and 51 degrees Celsius.