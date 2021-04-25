A report by the Ministry of Health and Environment in Iraq said today, Sunday, that 40 deaths were recorded during the past 24 hours as a result of infection with the new Corona virus in Iraq, bringing the total number of deaths across the country to 15,257.

The report indicated that 6,034 new cases of Coronavirus were recorded, bringing the number of infections in Iraq to one million and 31 thousand and 322 new infections.

The report stated that 7,335 new recoveries were registered, bringing the number of recoveries to 905,301.

He explained that the total number of those vaccinated with the Coronavirus vaccine reached 304,000, 461 people.