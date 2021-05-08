Today, Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Environment in Iraq reported 39 new deaths from the Coronavirus during the past twenty-four hours.

This brings the total deaths due to the epidemic in Iraq to 15,741 cases.

The ministry said in a report today, that 4,608 new injuries were recorded, bringing the total number of injuries to one million, 108 thousand and 558 injuries.

The report indicated that 6,203 people have recovered, bringing the total cases to 998,626 cases.