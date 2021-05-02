Today, Sunday, the Ministry of Health and Environment in Iraq reported 38 new deaths from the Coronavirus during the past twenty-four hours.

This brings the total deaths due to the epidemic in Iraq to 15,536 cases.

The ministry said in today’s report that 4,564 new injuries were recorded, bringing the total number of injuries to one million and 74,930 injuries.

The report indicated that 7859 people have recovered, bringing the total cases to 957,200 cases.