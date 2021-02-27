Today, Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Environment in Iraq announced that 3,543 new cases of the emerging coronavirus that causes (Covid-19) have been recorded, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 692,241.

A statistic of the Ministry of Health and Environment stated that 18 new deaths from the virus were recorded, bringing the total deaths to 13,383.

The statistic indicated that 2820 new recoveries from the virus were monitored, bringing the total number of recoveries to 632,998.