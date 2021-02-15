Today, Monday, the Ministry of Health and Environment in Iraq reported that 2,798 new cases of the new Corona virus were recorded, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 646,650 cases.

The ministry said in today’s report, that 1119 recoveries have been recorded, and six deaths.

Today, the Iraqi Minister of Health, Hassan Al-Tamimi, announced the registration of a new strain of the rapidly spreading Corona virus in the country.

Coronavirus infection rates in Iraq are increasing, which called on the Supreme Committee for Health and National Safety to implement night-time curfews in the country, suspend working hours in schools and universities, close massage parlors and malls, prevent gatherings during funerals and weddings, and impose financial fines against violators.