Today, Sunday, the Ministry of Health and Environment in Iraq reported that 2,224 new cases of the emerging corona virus were recorded, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 643,852 cases.

In today’s report, the ministry said that 1,079 recoveries and 15 deaths were recorded.

Coronavirus infection rates in Iraq are witnessing an increase, which called on the Supreme Committee for Health and National Safety to implement night-time curfews in the country, suspend work hours in schools and universities, close massage halls and malls, prevent gatherings during funerals and weddings, and impose financial fines against violators.