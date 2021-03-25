Iraq receives the first shipment of Corona vaccine from “Kovacs”

Iraq received 336 thousand doses of the “AstraZeneca” vaccine against Covid-19, today, Thursday.

This is the first shipment to reach it within the framework of the “Kovacs” project, which aims to ensure a fair distribution of vaccines.

Health Minister Hassan Al-Tamimi was at Baghdad airport to receive the shipment and watch it unloaded in refrigerated trucks. He said it would be distributed quickly in regions across the country.

Iraq had received the first anti-Coronavirus vaccines, which consist of 50,000 doses of “Sinopharma” vaccine donated by China, on the second of March.

The country recorded the highest number of new daily injuries ever, reaching more than 6,500 Thursday, bringing the total number of injuries to 815,605.

The authorities imposed a curfew during the night in an effort to contain the pandemic.

The “Kovacs” project, supported by the World Health Organization and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), aims to secure two billion vaccine doses for low-income countries by the end of 2021.