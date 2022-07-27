Iraq | Protesters stormed the parliament building in Iraq

Supporters of Iraqi Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr stormed the city’s Green Zone, home to government and diplomatic buildings.

Hundreds protesters stormed the parliament building in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Wednesday. The news agency AFP and Al-Jazeera.

The protesters cleared their way to the parliament after the police had already managed to stop them once with tear gas, security sources told AFP.

Earlier in the day, protesters, most of whom are Iraq’s Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr supporters, invaded the city’s Green Zone, where administrative and diplomatic buildings are located.

Prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi ordered the protesters to leave the area and warned that security forces would come to prevent “harm to security and order”.

Demonstrations are the latest twist in Iraq’s turbulent political situation.

The country held early parliamentary elections last October as a concession to anti-government protests, but a new government has still not been formed.

In the October parliamentary elections, the bloc led by al-Sadr won the largest share of the 329-seat parliament with 73 representatives. The protesters who have now gathered at the parliament building are against al-Sadr’s opponent and former minister Mohammed al-Sudan possible rise to prime minister.