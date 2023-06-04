Today, Sunday, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid stressed the necessity of cooperation between Iraq and Syria in order to pursue the remnants of terrorism, control borders and combat drugs, in order to establish security and stability in the region.

The Iraqi president stressed, during his meeting with the Syrian Foreign Minister, Faisal Al-Miqdad, who is visiting Baghdad, the depth of the existing relations between Iraq and Syria and the need to strengthen and document them in various fields in a way that serves the interests of the two countries and the two peoples, and consultation and coordination on issues of common concern on the regional and international arenas, and the importance of Iraq’s role in solve problems in the region.

Rashid said, “Iraq was emphasizing the importance of the return of Syria’s seat in the Arab League, recognizing the importance of this on the level of the region as a whole, as it exerted its utmost efforts to achieve its participation in the recent Arab summit.”

And the Iraqi president renewed, “Iraq’s stand, with all its cities and provinces, in supporting the Syrian people in the disaster of the earthquake, which reflects the brotherly bond between the two peoples.”

In turn, the Syrian Foreign Minister appreciated Iraq’s stances towards Syria and its remarkable diplomatic role in order to restore its seat to the Arab League.

Al-Miqdad said, “Syria is looking forward to strengthening brotherly relations between the two countries and peoples, and joint action to confront terrorism and to enhance economic and trade exchange.”

He added, “Iraq is witnessing important developments on the political, development and security levels, which were positively reflected at the regional and international levels, and the clear positive role in helping Syria, especially during the earthquake period.”