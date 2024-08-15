The Iraqi Foreign Ministry stated in a statement that “the US-Iraqi Supreme Military Committee, which includes officials from both countries, discussed the details of withdrawing advisors from military sites.”

The statement added: “The work of the Supreme Military Committee during the past months focused on assessing the threat of ISIS with the aim of reaching a final date to end the military mission of Operation Inherent Resolve.”

The statement added: “On this basis, the presence of international coalition advisors of all nationalities on Iraqi soil will be terminated, and these discussions included the details of the hierarchy of the advisors’ withdrawal from the sites.”

He pointed out that “all that remains is to agree on the details and date of the announcement and some other logistical aspects. We were very close to announcing this agreement, but due to recent developments, the announcement of the end of the international coalition’s military mission in Iraq was postponed.”

Iraq hosts 2,500 US troops despite the presence of pro-Iranian armed factions in the country.

Iraqi sources said Baghdad wants the US-led military coalition to begin withdrawing next September and formally end its work by September 2025, with some US forces likely to remain in an advisory capacity under new negotiations.