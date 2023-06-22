The announcement came during the visit of Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari to Anbar, announcing the receipt of the security file in 6 provinces.

Al-Shammari announced in a press conference, “The opening of the Anbar Police Command building, which was completed in a record period, and will have a role in enhancing security and stability through the presence of an integrated headquarters that contains all requirements for command and control.”

He added, “As part of the governorate’s preparations to transfer security responsibility for city centers from the army to the police, we formed a week ago the Fallujah Police Directorate, which is an integrated directorate in terms of emergency departments, combating crime, protecting facilities and other joints of the ministry in the Fallujah district.”

He continued, “The city centers in Fallujah, Saqlawiya, and Karma will be under the responsibility of the local police during the coming period.”

And he indicated that “taking over the security file in the liberated governorates will go to city centers, and transferring security responsibility requires requirements, including the preparation of infrastructure, so that the local police will be able to take control of matters.”

Security experts believe that this important announcement reflects the development of the capabilities and response of the Iraqi security services, combined with the successes achieved by the Iraqi military forces and intelligence services in neutralizing the threat of ISIS and besieging its remnants.

And they considered that this announcement from Anbar, which is the largest Iraqi province in terms of area and overlooks the borders with Syria, Saudi Arabia and Jordan, will pave the way in the coming stages for the Ministry of Interior to take over the security file from the army in the various Iraqi provinces, especially those liberated from ISIS.

They expected this to reflect positively on enhancing the climate of stability, security, development, attracting investments and trade exchange with neighboring countries in those regions, and in all governorates of the country.

Expansion of the plan and its positive effects

Iraqi security and political expert Ali Al-Baydar said in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”: