During a tour of “Sky News Arabia” in a number of restaurants in Basra Governorate, the restaurant owners unanimously agreed that the demand for Iraqi food during the Gulf Cup championship is record and has not been witnessed in the city before, during which the restaurants were crowded with customers from various Gulf countries, who were impressed by the dishes offered. And they loved Iraqi food.

The owner of one of the famous restaurants confirmed that he had to set up outdoor tables to meet the increasing demand during the days of the tournament, indicating that he did not expect such a large turnout from customers, expressing his great happiness with the resurgence experienced by restaurants during this period, and the good image that was painted among the guests of Iraq after their great admiration. with the dishes offered.

A number of restaurant owners acknowledged that “Gulf 25” has achieved its goals and is a good opportunity to introduce Iraqi dishes to Gulf guests, especially since many of the new generations have not visited Iraq for decades, and through this great football event, it is possible to taste the distinctive dishes of the people of Basra.

Favorite dishes of tournament guests

Regarding the dishes that appeal to the guests of the “Gulf 25” tournament during their visit to Basra restaurants, the owner of one of the restaurants in the city said: “There are favorite dishes for visitors, and they are at the forefront of their requests because of their fame, such as fish masgouf, which is a distinctive dish in the city of Basra, and also Iraqi kebabs, in addition to Some made sure to taste more dishes on each visit.”

Iraq is famous for several popular and traditional dishes, and among the most prominent other dishes that appealed to fans and visitors, and which are among the distinctive dishes in Iraqi cuisine, we find Dulaimi, Al-Baja, Al-Mathrouda and other popular foods.

And on top of the seafood in Iraq, comes the masgouf dish, which is considered a popular dish famous in the areas near the sea, during which the fish is placed cut from its half to become its distinctive circular shape.

We also find the dolma dish, which is a group of vegetables that are stuffed as desired and eaten in family gatherings.

Hospitality

The visitors of “Gulf 25” unanimously agreed that their visits to Iraqi restaurants are full of unforgettable stories and experiences, during which they touched the authentic Arab generosity of the Iraqi people, and the good reception and hospitality.

One of the fans from the State of Kuwait said: “Whenever I enter a restaurant and know that I am a Gulf citizen, they welcome me well and the food bill is paid for me, in fraternal situations that I cannot forget, because it stems from the spontaneity and kindness of the people of Iraq.”

The Gulf masses also live while attending the tournament matches in Basra with great welcome wherever they are, whether in restaurants, popular markets or public streets.