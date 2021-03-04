Under God’s watch, but in an armored car. Pope Francis begins this Friday an official trip that will take him to Baghdad and then to Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, passing through Mosul and the Christian towns near this historic city crossed by the Euphrates, held by the so-called organization. of the “Islamic State” for years and largely destroyed.

“I come as a pilgrim (…) to implore forgiveness and reconciliation from the Lord after years of war and terrorism (…) and I come among you as a pilgrim of peace”, explained the sovereign pontiff in a video message published on the eve of his departure. “I’ll finally be at your place soon.” I so desire to meet you, to see your faces, to visit your land, ancient and extraordinary cradle of culture. “ In a part of his message addressed specifically to Christians still present on Iraqi soil, he underlines: “You still have in your eyes the images of destroyed houses and desecrated churches, and in your heart the wounds caused by broken ties and abandoned houses”, evoking the “So many, too many martyrs that you have known”. And to add: “I would like to bring you the loving caress of the whole Church, which is close to you and to the tormented Middle East and which encourages you to move forward. Let us not allow the terrible suffering that you have experienced, and which afflicts me so much, to prevail. “

A critical period for Iraq

Beyond the ecumenical message that he will deliver, during the only mass he will celebrate in a stadium in Erbil, and while the country has been in total confinement since Thursday midnight, this trip takes place in a critical period for the ‘Iraq. ISIS sleeper cells (the Arabic acronym for “Islamic State”) are awakening. They are mainly active near Kirkuk and Sinjar, towards the border with Syria. The character of the attacks – ambushes organized to strike quickly and hard – shows a clear degree of organization. In addition to the jihadists, the Iraqi north is also the favorite terrain of the Turkish army, which is trying to eradicate the bases of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). Finally, Iraq, where several thousand American soldiers are still stationed, is crossed by regional clashes, Iranian interests not being far away.

It is undoubtedly in this area that the Pope’s journey should be observed. Francis is to meet in the holy city of Nadjaf the Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, the greatest Shiite authority in Iraq. Two years ago, during the first visit of a pope to the Arabian Peninsula, Francis had co-signed a “Document on human fraternity” with the Sunni Grand Imam of the Egyptian University of Al-Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Al Tayeb. The pope’s coming to Nadjaf is therefore an outstretched hand towards the other mainstream of Islam. Which in itself is not nothing.

A political meeting

However, this is not just a conversation between two religious leaders but a political meeting, even if the Vatican side is denied. Grand Ayatollah Sistani has repeatedly said that Muslims are prohibited from killing others. In 2014, when the Islamic State group approached Baghdad, it issued a fatwa calling for “Popular mobilization” to drive out the jihadists by guns. This gave birth to Hachd al-Chaabi, which brings together powerful armed militias, most of which have an agenda modeled on that of Tehran and are far from being in phase with Sistani. Since the assassination in Baghdad of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani early last year on Trump’s orders, US bases in Iraq have often served them as targets.

In addition, Sistani is opposed to velayat-e faqih, a dogma consecrating the fusion of religious and political powers. Between François and Ali, the current could pass, whether it is about interreligious tolerance or between the communities at a time when the movements recorded in the region are carried out under the banners of God, whatever the name that he calls him. given. And the love that is supposed to permeate the holy book is often crossed out, even erased. Still, “peace” and “tolerance” are two words that the two men often use and which could serve as a common reading grid for them.