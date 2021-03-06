Iraq | Pope Francis met with a Shiite Muslim leader in Iraq

The Pope and al-Sistani met the Grand Duchess at home without the press.

In Iraq visiting pope Franciscus met on Saturday with one of the most influential leaders of the Shia Muslims, the Grand Duchess Ali al-Sistan In Najaf in the south of the country.

The duo met at al-Sistan’s home in Najaf’s Old Town. The press was not allowed on the scene.

The meeting between the Grand Duchy and the Pope required months of planning. Ali al-Sistan is rarely seen in public.

“We are proud of what his visit represents and we thank everyone who made it possible,” praised Najaf’s high-ranking religious leader Mohammad Ali Bahr al-Ulum.

Francis is also scheduled to visit the area of ​​the ancient city of Ur on Saturday. Uriah in southern Iraq is considered the original home of Abraham, revered by Jews, Muslims and Christians alike, says Vatican News.

The Pope is to take part in a joint event of different religions in Ur. The current pope is known as an advocate of interfaith dialogue.

Franciscus arrived in Iraq on Friday. On the first day of his visit, the leader of the Catholic Church met with, among others, the Iraqi leadership and local priests. At the airport, he was met by the country’s prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi.

On his first day of travel, Franciscus also gave a speech calling for an end to intolerance, violence and extremism in Iraq, among other things.

He also performed at a church in Baghdad on Friday, where Islamist fighters killed dozens of Christians in 2010.

During his visit, the Pope shuttled more than 1,400 miles across the country by plane, helicopter, and car.

Stay It is Franciscus ’first foreign trip to Iraq since the start of the corona pandemic. In Iraq, the disease situation is bad and the authorities have imposed extensive containment measures. The Pope himself has already received a coronary vaccine.

In addition to Korona, visiting hosts are concerned about possible attacks on Franciscus, and the security measures for the visit are extensive.