And in the details published by the local media, on Wednesday, the security forces are still searching for the fugitive accused, because of her unlicensed liposuction and plastic surgery, and her impersonation of a surgeon.

Beauty with the taste of death

The horrific incident reopened the file of the proliferation of random, unlicensed beauty centers that do not meet health conditions, which explains the recurrence of such incidents in Iraq, according to experts, where some are deceived and lured into cosmetic surgery at lower costs than those approved by specialized and licensed centers and hospitals.

Although the government agencies concerned with the health sector continue their campaigns against the spread of fake centers that perform unlicensed plastic surgeries that are not compatible with medical standards and requirements, and have announced the closure of dozens of them.

On the other hand, it continues to announce deaths, deformities, and disabilities among citizens, because they underwent operations in such centers, especially suction and sternum surgeries.

According to experts, this requires doubling campaigns to combat this phenomenon, increasing penalties against those involved in it, and educating citizens about the danger of frequenting such suspicious centers that trade in their lives.

Chaos and poor control

The deputy head of the Iraqi Doctors Syndicate, Dr. Hassanein Shubar, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia: