A team of experts in Mosul discovered the inscriptions on marble slabs, while they were working on restoring the site of the Al-Masqa Gate, which was overrun by ISIS in 2016.

Fadel Mohammed, director of the restoration works, said that the team was surprised to discover “8 wall sculptures with inscriptions, decorative drawings and inscriptions.”

He added, “The writings show that these murals were built or made during the reign of King Sennacherib,” referring to the king of the Neo-Assyrian Empire who ruled from 705 to 681 BC.

The unearthed sculptures depict a fighter preparing to shoot an arrow, while palm trees appear on other sculptures.

The Maska Gate was one of the largest gates of Nineveh, the ancient Assyrian city of this historical region of Mesopotamia.

ISIS invaded vast areas of Iraq and Syria in 2014, and launched a systematic campaign of destruction on priceless archaeological sites in both countries.

Extremists have vandalized museums and destroyed important archaeological sites in their quest to erase history.

In 2017, Iraqi forces with the support of an international coalition led by the United States in Mosul ousted the extremist organization, and two years later, the organization lost the last lands it had occupied.

The territory of Iraq today was the cradle of some of the oldest cities in the world, and there are thousands of archaeological sites across the country, where the Sumerians, Babylonians and Assyrians once lived.