Today, Thursday, the Iraqi authorities in the capital, Baghdad, organized a funeral ceremony for the victims of the Yazidis who were killed by the bullets of the terrorist organization ISIS in separate places in the Sinjar region in 2014.

The official funeral, which took place in the Martyr Monument Square, was presented by Iraqi President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi, Deputy Speaker of Parliament, senior officials, ministers, military and security leaders and Yezidi personalities.

The bodies of the victims were carried on military vehicles wrapped in the Iraqi flag, and they marched in a military funeral procession.