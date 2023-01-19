At least one person was killed and dozens injured after a stampede near the international stadium in the southern Iraqi city of Basra. It is the first time that the Arab country has hosted the Gulf Cup since 1979, in addition to playing in the final of the tournament. Thousands of fans crowded into the area without having tickets for the sporting event.

This Thursday, January 19, a crowd of people gathered in the vicinity of the international stadium in the southern Iraqi city of Basra, Jaza’a Al Nakhla. Soccer fans did not want to miss the sporting event between Iraq and Oman in the final of the 25th version of the Gulf Cup, a tournament that takes place every two years.

“There is one death and dozens of minor injuries,” a medical source at the Basra Hospital told the AFP agency on condition of anonymity. The health authorities confirmed that some of the injured are in critical condition, according to the most recent report. The exact number of injured is uncertain, but some local media speak of 60 to 80.

The stampede was caused by the large number of fans gathered since the night before in front of the stadium. Most of the people did not have tickets and tried to get in at all costs. Witnesses report that the stampede began when those attending the game were already in the stands waiting for the start of the event.

Soccer fans try to enter the Basra International Stadium to watch the final match of the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup between Iraq and Oman, in Basra, Iraq, January 19, 2023.

Local authorities said the crowded fans entered the stadium grounds when the gates were “already closed” with no additional spectators allowed inside.

Prime Minister Mohamed Chia al-Soudani, who took office only in October 2022, visited the site of the tragedy, according to a statement from his office. Al-Soudani chaired an urgent meeting in the presence of some ministers and the governor of Basra organized “to discuss special measures for the 25th Gulf Cup final.”

The Army called on the Iraqis in a statement to “respect the security instructions” regarding access to the stadiums, to “conclude the championship in a civilized manner that honors Iraq.”

After the management of the Iraqi Government and the Army, calm gradually returned to the surroundings of the Tronco de Palma International Stadium or Jaza’a Al Nakhla in Arabic, which has a capacity for 65,000 spectators, thanks to the dispersion of supporters, said Saad Maan, spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior. The final, scheduled for the morning hours, has been postponed to Thursday night (local time), according to the Iraqi Football Federation. The transfer of the venue for the Cup final to another country was then ruled out.

The Gulf Cup, overshadowed by tragic incidents

Iraq is hosting the Gulf Cup for the first time since 1979. This tournament brings together the eight countries of the Arabian Gulf: Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Yemen and the United Arab Emirates.

The international dimension of the Cup generated hope in a town plagued by a violent conflict for decades. It also represented economic gains for Iraqi regions such as Basra, which despite being an oil-producing area, has high levels of poverty and innumerable infrastructure problems such as drinking water and electricity.

Soccer Football – Arabian Gulf Cup25 – Final – Iraq v Oman – Basra International Stadium, Basra, Iraq – January 19, 2023 Iraqi fans inside the stadium before the match

However, logistical problems plagued the tournament since the opening ceremony two weeks ago. Thousands of supporters with tickets and duly accredited journalists were denied access to the stadium without specific reason.

Added to this, on January 8, an altercation took place between about twenty men in a VIP section of the Basra International Stadium before the opening match Iraq-Oman (0-0), which meant that a Kuwaiti prince did not attend the match. inaugural.

Iraq has already seen bloody stampedes. The latest killed 31 people and injured a hundred more in September 2019 in Karbala, during the Shiite Ashura pilgrimage south of Baghdad.

With Reuters, AFP, AP and local media