Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said yesterday that there is no longer a need for US troops in his country because they have largely succeeded in defeating the terrorist group ISIS, and that he intends to announce a timetable for their withdrawal soon. “The justifications no longer exist. There is no need for an alliance,” al-Sudani said in an interview with Bloomberg Television in Baghdad. “We have moved from wars to stability. ISIS no longer poses a real challenge.”

There are currently about 2,500 military personnel in Iraq, a legacy of a U.S.-led coalition formed in 2014 to fight the Islamic State terrorist group. The presence of U.S. and other troops in Iraq has been a subject of occasional political controversy. However, some U.S. lawmakers have expressed unease with a complete military withdrawal, saying it could allow ISIS to regroup or increase the influence of other parties inside Iraq.

Al-Sudani said he discussed the matter with US President Joe Biden during their meeting in Washington last April, and that their countries reached an understanding regarding the withdrawal. Earlier this month, Iraqi Defense Minister Thabet al-Abbasi told a television channel that US forces would leave his country by 2026.

In another context, Iraqi security forces arrested four terrorist elements in the provinces of Sulaymaniyah and Anbar. The Security Media Cell said in a statement published on social media yesterday that “in the framework of maintaining coordination and cooperation between the Counter-Terrorism Service and the Operations Directorate of the Asayish Service in the Kurdistan Region, the Counter-Terrorism Service was able to arrest two terrorists in Sulaymaniyah Governorate.” The cell added that “the Counter-Terrorism Service carried out a series of operations that resulted in the search and destruction of 10 guesthouses and the detonation of six explosive devices and two explosive belts, in addition to seizing a number of criminal exhibits in Nineveh Governorate.” The statement indicated that “an airdrop operation was carried out on two guesthouses used for logistical support for terrorist gangs in Anbar Governorate, which resulted in the arrest of two terrorists.”

Iraq recently announced that the security operation it launched against the remnants of the terrorist organization ISIS in the Anbar desert in the west of the country resulted in the killing of 14 militants, including leaders of the terrorist organization “from the first line.” A statement issued by the Iraqi Joint Operations Command last Friday stated that “after collecting the bodies of the dead, it was confirmed that most of the dead were first-line leaders of the terrorist ISIS gangs.” According to the same statement, six of these leaders were identified after DNA testing, namely the “Deputy Governor of Iraq,” the “Emir of Manufacturing, Development and the Chemical File,” the “Governor of Anbar,” the “Military Official of ISIS in Anbar,” the “Governor of the South” in the terrorist organization, and the official in charge of the economic and financial file in the “Anbar Province.”