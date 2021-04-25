Sunday, April 25, 2021
Iraq | Nearly 60 people killed in corona hospital fire in Iraq

April 25, 2021
The fire at a hospital in Baghdad is suspected to be an explosion of oxygen cylinders.

In Iraq at least 58 people have died in a fire at a hospital treating coronary patients, according to AFP news agency. The news agency Reuters estimates the number of victims at 30-45.

The fire spread to an intensive care unit for coronary patients in the country’s capital, Baghdad. Many of the victims died when they had to be disconnected from the ventilators due to the fire.

Health care sources told AFP of the explosion, which is suspected to be due to a fault in the storage of oxygen cylinders. According to sources, dozens of people were injured.

Authorities told state media that 90 patients or their loved ones had been rescued from the fire.

