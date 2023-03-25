The Iraqi national football team arrived in St. Petersburg, where they will play with the Russian team. Footage of the arrival of Iraqi athletes appeared at the disposal of Izvestia on March 24.

After getting off the bus, the players took a photo with the national flag.

On March 26, the national teams of Russia and Iraq will play a friendly match in St. Petersburg at the Gazprom Arena stadium. The game will start at 18:00 Moscow time. The teams will play together for the first time.

Earlier, on March 23, the national teams of Russia and Iran played a draw with a score of 1:1 in a friendly match. The game was held at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran.

Before that, on March 13, it was reported that in June the Russian team would take part in the first championship of the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA). The tournament is attended by countries that are members of this association: Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan.

At the end of February 2022, UEFA and FIFA suspended Russian clubs and teams from participating in international competitions in connection with the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. In December, the executive committee of the Russian Football Union met several times to discuss the issue of moving to the Asian Confederation, but no decision was made.