Iraqi President Barham Salih wrote on his Twitter account, “The Bird of the South, who has flown in Arabic poetry for decades, as a poet, translator, and again, has left our world.”

The Iraqi Ministry of Culture said that “the poet, according to Sheikh Jaafar, extended the experience of Arab poetry in general and Iraqi poetry in particular with many features of development and renewal, and despite the literary effort that studied many aspects of his poetry, there are many aspects that are still worthy of contemplation and study.”

Jaafar was born in 1942 in the district of Hor al-Salam in the city of al-Amarah and received his school education in Maysan province before traveling on an educational mission to Moscow to study literature.

He obtained a Master of Arts in 1965, then returned to Iraq to work in the press and cultural programs on the radio. He was also a member of the administrative board of the Union of Writers in Iraq from 1969 until the early nineties.

Among his most prominent collections of poetry are (Palm of God), (The Wooden Bird), (The Visit of the Sumerian Lady), (Through the Wall in the Mirror), (Columns of Samarkand) and (Complicity with the Blue). Dervish).

He received the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation Prize for Poetry for the year 2002-2003.