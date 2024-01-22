Today, Monday, the Iraqi authorities held a solemn funeral ceremony in the capital, Baghdad, for 41 victims executed by the terrorist organization ISIS in 2014, after identifying their identities through DNA tests.

In August 2014, the extremist organization invaded Mount Sinjar in Nineveh Governorate in northern Iraq, where it carried out killings and persecution of local residents. Its members killed large numbers of people in the region and detained thousands of them.

While more than 6,400 of them were kidnapped, about half of them were rescued or managed to escape, while the fate of the others remains unknown.

The funeral ceremony took place today at the Martyr's Monument in Baghdad, and the bodies of the victims were carried covered with Iraqi flags, accompanied by pictures of the dead, on honor guard vehicles, accompanied by the playing of a military musical choir.

The ceremony was attended by a number of families of the victims, and Minister of Health Saleh Mahdi Al-Hasnawi participated in it on behalf of Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani, in addition to a number of parliamentarians.

Saif Al-Badr, spokesman for the Ministry of Health, said, “Today, Monday, 41 remains were delivered to their families,” noting that “the total exceeded 188 remains of martyrs who were identified through DNA tests, and work is continuing.”

In turn, Zaid Ali Abbas, Director of Forensic Medicine, said that the remains were exhumed from mass graves of victims of the extremist ISIS organization.

He pointed out the difficulty of “collecting information, removing the remains in a fundamental manner, and creating a database” because “a large portion of the victims' families are outside Iraq.”

For her part, MP Vian Dakhil, who participated in the funeral ceremony, said that “there are a large number who have not yet been identified” among the organization’s victims.

She confirmed that “there are 68 mass graves.”

Last May, the Iraqi authorities carried out the funeral of 78 victims of the terrorist organization after identifying them.