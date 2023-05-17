Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Yesterday, the Iraqi authorities organized a funeral ceremony for the bodies of 78 victims of the terrorist organization “ISIS” executed in 2014, and their identities were identified by examining DNA after they were found in a mass grave near the “Badush” prison in the north of the country.

In June 2014, during its control of large areas in northern Iraq and neighboring Syria, ISIS transported about 600 people who were detained in the Iraqi Badush prison, in trucks to a valley, before its gunmen shot them.

Funeral ceremonies were held in Baghdad and another in Najaf, in the center of the country, to bury 78 of the victims of Badoush prison.

In Baghdad, in front of the Martyr’s Monument, the victims were buried in coffins covered with the Iraqi flag and placed in army cars, to the tunes played by a military band.

Iraqi Health Minister Salih al-Hasnawi said, “On the occasion of identifying 78 of the remains of the victims of Badoush prison who were executed in cold blood by the criminal terrorist gangs of ISIS, a symbolic funeral was held for the remains of the victims and the painful tragedy was remembered.”

The Director General of the Forensic Medicine Department, Doctor Zaid Ali Abbas, said: “78 cases out of 605 cases were identified as a first stage.”

In another context, the international anti-ISIS coalition is holding talks in the Kurdistan region to discuss joint work with the Iraqi Ministry of Defense in the seam areas in the Diyala and Kirkuk governorates and the formation of joint brigades between the ministry and the Peshmerga forces.

According to security sources in Sulaymaniyah Governorate, the coalition delegation and the Ministry of Defense delegation came to the headquarters of the “70 Forces” in the presence of members of the Political Bureau of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and leaders of the “70 Forces” of the Peshmerga and the Sulaymaniyah Protection Forces. The Ministry of Peshmerga had previously held extensive talks with Baghdad about arming two joint brigades of its forces with the Iraqi army to be deployed in or around the disputed areas.