NOh, world politics is not looking good in Balad. Mud-brown, unpaved streets lead through the town, past gray, unplastered facades. The sky is overcast and there is colorful plastic waste on the sides of the road. Hardly anyone can be seen. The small Iraqi provincial town of Balad, about a two-hour drive from the capital Baghdad, seems forgotten by the rest of the world.

If it weren't for the handful of men who have taken up positions in front of one of the walled properties. They wear black robes that look like they are shining. Their faces are petrified. They mourn their brother, whose image is emblazoned on a large banner on the wall: “Martyr Abu Hussein al-Baladawy” is written above the picture of the uniformed man.

He was killed when the American air force carried out strikes in the Syrian-Iraqi border region to retaliate for a deadly drone attack by militias loyal to Iran on one of their outposts. Abu Hussein was rescued from the rubble and died the next day. He had lost too much blood.

Proud of your dead brother

The mourners of Balad are a sign of how far the war in the Gaza Strip extends. They have long since reached the Iraqi province. When Israel retaliated with all its might after Hamas' monstrous terrorist attack last October, tensions also increased in Iraq. Militias loyal to Iran increased their drone and missile attacks on American troops stationed there. Under the banner of the “Islamic Resistance in Iraq” they intensified a conflict that had been going on for years.





Then on January 28th, the American base “Tower 22” on the Syrian-Jordanian border was hit, killing two female soldiers and one male soldier. On the night of February 3rd, the American military retaliated with a wave of air strikes. It is the day the family considers the anniversary of Abu Hussein's death.







A man who introduces himself as Abu Jaafar leads into the house. After a short prayer, he sits down on the floor of a barren room, right next to a small coffee table on which, flanked by flowers and candles, stands a picture of his dead brother. Abu Jaafar is the eldest of the mourning brothers and therefore naturally has sovereignty over the conversation. “I’m proud of the sacrifice my brother made and I’m happy to talk about it,” he said at the opening. However, what exactly happened in the Syrian-Iraqi border area, and what exactly his brother did there, remains in the dark. “We shouldn't talk about that,” says Abu Jaafar, without elaborating on who issued this ban.

“Muqawama” means resistance

He is all the more open about his dislike for the American military in his country, who were invited by the Iraqi government to fight against the terrorists of the “Islamic State” and lead an international coalition. All of Abu Hussein's brothers would rather see the Americans driven out of the country today rather than tomorrow. In their eyes they are occupiers. “Our first choice is to drive them out through political means. But if that doesn’t work, then we have to resort to military means,” says Abu Jaafar.