Iraq makes statement on international coalition mission
The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Baghdad had postponed the date for announcing the end of the US-led international coalition’s mission to fight the terrorist organization ISIS due to “recent developments” in the region.
However, the ministry did not provide further details in the statement it issued.
Iraq hosts 2,500 American soldiers as part of a mission to fight terrorist groups.
