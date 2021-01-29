Iraq proclaimed its victory against the caliphate in late 2017, but the war against the jihadist group Islamic State (IS) has not ended. A week after the double suicide attack in central Baghdad in which 32 people died and more than a hundred were injured, the Government of Iraq and the international coalition led by the United States announced the death of Abu Yaser al-Isaui, the highest position of the group in the country. A hard blow for an IS that since the loss of the caliphate has maintained its struggle from underground and is especially active in Syria.

“We promised and we delivered,” declared Prime Minister Mostafa Al Kazemi, calling the operation against Al Isaui a “thunderous response” to the Baghdad attack. The Iraqi leader reiterated that the members of this group “will never live in peace” and showed his intention to “pursue them to the ends of the earth.” The spokesman for the international coalition, Wayne Marotto, took to Twitter to confirm “this significant blow to the efforts of the IS to resurface in Iraq” and assured that “he was killed in a bombing near Kirkuk (…) in which ten terrorists were killed” . The operation took place in Wadi Al Shai, south of the oil city, and the Iraqi forces had United States air cover.

Al Isaui was considered a kind of “deputy caliph,” in the words of Al Kazemi, and was the governor of the jihadists in northern Iraq. The double ISIS attack in Baghdad a week ago was claimed by ISIS and was the first major coup in the capital since January 2018. The terrorists chose the central Tayaran Square to blow themselves up and did so in two stages to cause the greatest damage. possible.

The resurgence of the IS came in the middle of the umpteenth political crisis after the authorities’ decision to delay the elections from June to October citing “lack of time” to organize the elections. Added to the political instability is the withdrawal of US forces, which as of this month reduce their strength to 2,500 men.

The United Nations head of the fight against terrorism, Vladimir Voronkov, declared in summer that the IS had managed to regroup “in small cells that operate on both sides of the border”, in Syria and Iraq, and that they have at least 10,000 jihadists.