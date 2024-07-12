Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

The Iraqi Joint Operations Command announced yesterday the killing of two terrorists in Diyala Governorate, one of whom it described as a dangerous leader in the terrorist organization ISIS.

The command stated in a statement that a joint force from the military intelligence and the commandos of the Diyala Operations Command surrounded the terrorists and clashed with them in one of the orchards of the village of “Al-Eid” in the province, and was able to kill them in cooperation with the residents, indicating that one of them was wearing an “explosive belt” that was later dismantled.

The statement indicated that security information revealed that one of the two dead was the terrorist “Abu Al-Harith”, who was responsible within the “ISIS” formations for the “Khan Bani Saad” area in Diyala.

It is noteworthy that the orchards of some villages in Diyala Governorate were a den for cells affiliated with the terrorist organization ISIS in Iraq, but their presence there began to fade with the increasing security pressure in those areas.