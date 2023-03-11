Today, Saturday, the Popular Mobilization Authority in Iraq announced the launch of a joint security operation south of Mosul, north of Baghdad.

The authority said, in a press statement reported by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that “a joint force of the army, riverine police detachments, and the Nineveh Operations Command of the Popular Mobilization Forces launched a raid and search operation in the villages of Al-Kasr, Hawi Aslan, and the islands located along the Zab River, south of Mosul.”

She added, “The operation aims to dry up the sources of terrorism, search for the remnants of terrorist groups, and maintain the continuity of security and stability in the city of Mosul,” noting that “the security forces continue their heroic preemptive operations to pursue criminal gangs throughout Nineveh Governorate.” On the other hand, the Intelligence Agency announced, today, the arrest of three wanted men, according to the provisions of terrorism, for belonging to ISIS terrorist gangs in Diyala.

She added that “they have been active in their work within those criminal gangs in providing logistical support such as foodstuffs, clothes and fuel, providing information on the movements of the security forces, planting explosive devices on the orchards road in the village of Zaghniyeh, and detonating a booby-trapped vehicle in the same area, in addition to being among the participants in the assassination.” Two residents of the Baquba region,” and indicated that “their statements were recorded in the primary and judicial confession, and the necessary legal measures were taken against them.”