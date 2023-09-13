Hoda Jassim (Al-Ittihad)

The Iraqi security forces announced the killing of two people in an ISIS terrorist attack west of Anbar Governorate in Iraq.

A security source explained that ISIS members killed two civilians in an attack in Wadi Houran, west of Anbar Governorate, noting that security forces cordoned off the scene of the incident and launched a raid and search campaign in search of the perpetrators of the attack.

In a related context, two children were killed, and a third was injured as a result of a landmine explosion in Basra Governorate, southern Iraq.

A security source stated that a landmine left over from the terrorist organization ISIS exploded with three siblings in the southern Rumaila area of ​​Basra Governorate, causing the death of two of them and seriously wounding the third.