The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity said on its Facebook page that “the Salah al-Din thermal power plant in Samarra was hit by Katyusha rockets, causing severe damage to the parts of the generating unit (the boiler).”

The ministry also announced on its Facebook page that “the Diyala-East Baghdad line 400 No. 2 has been separated from both sides, after the towers were targeted with bombings and sabotage operations near the Khan Bani Saad area.”

Millions of people in Iraq have been suffering for years from continuous power cuts, and this suffering increases in the summer when the temperatures are intense.