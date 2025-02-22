The Iraqi government confirmed this Saturday that the procedures to resume oil export from the Iraqi Kurdistan region have already ended through the Iraq-Turkish pipeline (ITP), Closed almost two years after an international ruling to resolve a dispute between Baghdad and Ankara.

“The Federal Petroleum Ministry confirms the completion of procedures to resume oil export Produced in the Kurdistan region through the Maritime Terminal of Ceyhan, in accordance with the established mechanisms (…) and within the production roof established for Iraq in the OPEC, “said the Ministry of Petroleum in a brief statement, in which he did not detail the expected resumption date.

Likewise, the department asked the Kurdish authorities “to deliver the amounts produced in the operating fields” to the State Organization for Petroleum Marketing (SOMO), to be in charge of Export the crude “through the Iraqi-Turco pipeline and the Ceyhan terminal, according to the contracts signed with the designated companies. “

This decision occurs in a day in which Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al Sudani, and the president of the Iraqi Kurdistan, Nerchivan Barzani, have gathered in the Iraqi capital.

Iraq is the second largest producer of the OPEC, behind Saudi Arabia, and currently pumps around 4 million barrels per day.

Exports through ITP -where around 0.5 % of the global oil supply circulated- They were suspended by Türkiye on March 25, 2023 After a failure of the International Chamber of Commerce (CCI), which concluded that Ankara had violated some points of the treaty signed in 1973.

Through ITP, Turkey received exports from the Kurdistan without the approval of the Iraqi government, so the CCI ordered Ankara to pay $ 1.5 billion to Baghdad for carrying out unauthorized operations between 2014 and 2018.

The ITP was built in August 1973 for the transport of crude oil in the province of Kirkuk, disputed between Baghdad and the Kurdistan, towards the Kurdish maritime terminal of Ceyhan, and Subsequently, the infrastructure was expanded to cover other deposits of the Arab country.

The disagreements between the central government and the Kurdish began after the expulsion of the Islamic state terrorist group of Kirkuk between 2014 and 2017, since the authorities of the Kurdistan annexed some areas of northern Iraq that included important oil deposits.