Basra (Ittihad)

Iraqi government agencies and a United Nations agency have started a project to plant up to four million mangrove trees in the muddy plains of Khor al-Zubayr in Basra, southern Iraq, within a “mangrove forest” aimed at protecting the coast, sheltering endangered creatures and combating climate change. “The mangrove plant fights climate change,” says Iraqi Ayman al-Rubai, as he tends to plant seedlings and move to another plant in the vast mudflats, pointing to the ability of mangroves to absorb and store carbon dioxide.

According to the World Bank, carbon dioxide emissions in Iraq have more than doubled over the past decade, which makes it one of the worst pollutants in the region when measured by the size of the country’s economy.

The sprawling mudflats south of Basra are a landscape of a region covered in water, salt, mud, and misty skies, in the middle of which canals pass through which the quartet and his team navigate in boats.

Southern Iraq was once known for its rich marshes, which were drained decades ago in an ecological catastrophe that destroyed a complex ecosystem and killed many of the creatures that inhabited them.

Planting mangroves in the mudflats south of where the marshes used to be could protect coastal dwellers from storms and floods and provide a new home for threatened species without using any of the scarce freshwater for irrigation in Iraq. Mangroves thrive in hot, muddy, and salty conditions that are unsuitable for most other plants.

Ahmed Al-Baaj of the United Nations World Food Programme, which is working on the project with the Basra local government, the city’s university and the Iraqi Ministry of Environment, said the new trees come from a nursery where 12,000 seedlings are growing.